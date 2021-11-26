First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 167.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

