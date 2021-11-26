First United Bank & Trust Sells 158 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $3,366,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 25,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

