Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 201.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $209.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

