Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

