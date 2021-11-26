Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of FLNC opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

