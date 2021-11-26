FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $109,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,010,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,045,000 after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 733,130 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 366,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111,644 shares during the period.

NYSE:HYT opened at $12.12 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

