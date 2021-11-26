FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $73,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BRP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in BRP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

