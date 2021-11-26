FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

