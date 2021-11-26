FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

