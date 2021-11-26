Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 73,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 84,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

About Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

