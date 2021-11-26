Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.
Shares of FMX opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
