Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of FMX opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

