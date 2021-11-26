Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Raised by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Foot Locker accounts for about 2.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Foot Locker worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Shares of FL opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.