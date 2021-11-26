Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.37.

FL opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

