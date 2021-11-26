Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 4.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.58. 47,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,791,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

