FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

