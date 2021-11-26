Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,399 shares.The stock last traded at $117.92 and had previously closed at $120.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

