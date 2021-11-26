Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312.71 ($4.09).

LON:FORT opened at GBX 246.13 ($3.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The firm has a market cap of £562.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

