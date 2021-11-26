Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Forward Air accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Forward Air by 49.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.