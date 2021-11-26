Foundry Partners LLC Sells 17,948 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Lazard worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

