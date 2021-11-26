Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $9.33 on Friday, reaching $174.11. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,340. Fox Factory has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

