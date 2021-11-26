Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$240.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$198.46.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$175.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6599995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at C$23,204,085.66.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

