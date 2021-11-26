Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $663.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

