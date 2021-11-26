Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $17.79 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $288.38 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $17.79 or 0.00032573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00073712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.07438245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,565.90 or 0.99904529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

