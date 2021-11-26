Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 690.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,297,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,902. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

