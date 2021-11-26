Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $133.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.91 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $443.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.53 million to $445.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $588.08 million, with estimates ranging from $556.20 million to $630.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,611. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,009,222 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

