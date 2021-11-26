Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.09.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

