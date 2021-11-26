FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce $29.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. 25,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $283.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

