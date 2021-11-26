FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.83

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.83 and last traded at $149.78, with a volume of 160707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.09.

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

