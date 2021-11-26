Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of FULC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

