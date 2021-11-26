Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulgent Genetics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

