Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.46. Funko shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 2,825 shares.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

The firm has a market cap of $888.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

