Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 15.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

HTOO opened at $10.99 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

