Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.76 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of FUTU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 5,213,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,552. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.