FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

