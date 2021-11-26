FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Raised by Analyst

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

