FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Franchise Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

FRG opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $52.17.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.