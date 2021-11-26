FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

TSE BNS opened at C$83.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.20 and a 52 week high of C$83.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.