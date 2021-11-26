FY2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Boosted by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Best Buy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

