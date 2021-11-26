FYDcoin Market Cap Reaches $3.97 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $76,116.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 596,083,960 coins and its circulating supply is 565,900,006 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

