G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $996.40 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $826.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,878. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.86.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

