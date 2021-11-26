G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 12,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.