Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.