GamerCoin (GHX) Market Cap Hits $37.99 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.99 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.31 or 0.07606430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.50 or 0.99901432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.