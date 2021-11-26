GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives $79.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of GME opened at $211.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.60 and a beta of -2.11. GameStop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.70.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GameStop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

