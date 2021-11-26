Gateley (LON:GTLY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON GTLY opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.06. Gateley has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £260.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

In related news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

