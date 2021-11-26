Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $853.63

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 853.63 ($11.15) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.62). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.62), with a volume of 14,698 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 853.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 917.62.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

