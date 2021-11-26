Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

GEM stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.25. Gemfields Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21).

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

