Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.47. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

