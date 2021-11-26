Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $74,000 Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.