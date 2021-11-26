Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,134,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

